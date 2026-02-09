Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $65.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.84. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Red Rock Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

RRR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $68.00 price target on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,354,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,956 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 53.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 793,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,279,000 after buying an additional 277,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,133,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 56.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 430,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,656,000 after buying an additional 154,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after buying an additional 57,059 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) is a publicly traded gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Summerlin, Nevada. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of full-service casino resorts and neighborhood gaming properties in the Las Vegas valley. Its core business activities include resort hotel accommodations, casino gaming, food and beverage operations, entertainment and convention services designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s flagship resort, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, features a full range of table games, slot machines, a luxury spa, convention space, multiple signature restaurants and live entertainment venues.

