Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

RAPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Rapport Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Rapport Therapeutics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:RAPP opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. Rapport Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapport Therapeutics news, insider Krishnaswamy Yeleswaram sold 2,840 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $85,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 296,991 shares in the company, valued at $8,924,579.55. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $228,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 395,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,233. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,705. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPP. PSP Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,151,000 after acquiring an additional 191,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period.

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

