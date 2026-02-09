Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $232.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.08 million. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 1.5%

RLGT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.04. 156,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $329.68 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a third-party logistics (3PL) provider offering freight brokerage, managed transportation, contract logistics and supply chain solutions. The company arranges full-truckload (FTL), less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, ocean and air freight across multiple geographies. Radiant also provides customs brokerage, trade compliance services and warehousing support, serving industries such as manufacturing, retail, energy and automotive.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Radiant Logistics has grown its network of client-facing offices throughout North America, with additional service centers in Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.