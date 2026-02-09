ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,766,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,182 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $126,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 17.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 206,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 766,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith acquired 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $55,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,307,632 shares in the company, valued at $474,333,567.84. This represents a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.