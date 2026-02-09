Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,564 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 144.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $193.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $122.48 and a 12-month high of $193.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.64.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 16.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

