Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 5,824 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 398.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PDD by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD opened at $105.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.50. The firm has a market cap of $146.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Arete Research set a $130.00 price objective on PDD in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

PDD (NASDAQ: PDD) is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

