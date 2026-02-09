Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 87,431 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,073,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $18,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,027,000 after buying an additional 1,019,345 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 9,086 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $167,818.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 659,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,263.27. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HST. Evercore downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

