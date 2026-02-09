Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 50,299 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $20,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,238,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,067,000 after buying an additional 2,157,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at about $207,593,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 130.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,552,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 129.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $38.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.94. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the holding company and parent organization of Frontier Communications, a provider of broadband, voice and video services across the United States. Formed in conjunction with the company’s restructuring and corporate spin-off, Frontier Communications Parent oversees the strategic direction and capital allocation for its operating subsidiaries, which deliver telecommunications solutions to residential and business customers.

The company’s operating units design, build and manage a diversified network infrastructure that includes fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), digital subscriber line (DSL) and fixed wireless technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.