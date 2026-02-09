Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,585 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 156,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 72,183 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 229.5% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 63,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 79.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 341,671 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 88.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 338,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 159,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 991.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 353,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 321,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of ($1,075.42) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUFG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan’s largest banking groups and among the world’s leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG’s core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

