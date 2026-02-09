Porvair (LON:PRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 42.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Porvair had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

Porvair Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LON:PRV opened at GBX 860 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 840.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 780.41. Porvair has a twelve month low of GBX 624.70 and a twelve month high of GBX 920. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company has a market capitalization of £396.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Porvair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications. The Laboratory segment is involved in the design and manufacture of instruments and consumables for use in environmental and bioscience laboratories with a focus on water analysis instruments, diagnostics, and sample preparation equipment.

