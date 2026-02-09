Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 9,810 Shares of First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 768.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. RWWM Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in First American Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, December 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on First American Financial from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NYSE FAF opened at $67.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. First American Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 47.31%.

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

