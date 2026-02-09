Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,999 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $8,066,200.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,922,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,738,461.80. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $24,629,062.50. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,512,893 shares of company stock worth $374,594,594.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

CRWV stock opened at $89.95 on Monday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

