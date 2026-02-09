PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.8750.

PNNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.25 to $5.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.75 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PNNT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 121,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $719,475.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,382 shares in the company, valued at $191,701.44. The trade was a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 235,936 shares of company stock worth $1,397,761 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 100.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 7,742.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

PNNT stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $370.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 16.9%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly traded closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Since its formation in 2006, PennantPark has focused on providing customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm’s investment advisory services are provided by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC, which sources and structures transactions tailored to the unique needs of its portfolio companies.

The company’s core strategy centers on debt and equity investments in U.S.-based businesses, typically those with annual revenues between $10 million and $200 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.