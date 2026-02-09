Pegasystems (PEGA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $494.6020 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Pegasystems Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of PEGA opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.07. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $68.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pegasystems news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,205,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 44,394,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,216,135.08. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 14,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $833,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 131,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,907.27. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,405 shares of company stock worth $5,896,127. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 1.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

