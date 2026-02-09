Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paysign in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Get Paysign alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paysign

Paysign Stock Up 5.1%

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.96. Paysign has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Paysign had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million. Paysign has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paysign will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paysign news, insider Robert Strobo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $109,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 327,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,276.30. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysign during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Paysign by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Paysign in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysign during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paysign during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paysign

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign’s offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company’s flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.