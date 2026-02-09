PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. National Pension Service lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,855,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,268 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 164,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,292,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,338,000 after acquiring an additional 313,180 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,210,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 347.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 193,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 149,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $50.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deep-value case and buyback/dividend plan underpin a near-term bargain narrative; bulls point to low forward P/E, strong free cash flow and discretionary buybacks/new dividend as a potential floor. Read More.

Deep-value case and buyback/dividend plan underpin a near-term bargain narrative; bulls point to low forward P/E, strong free cash flow and discretionary buybacks/new dividend as a potential floor. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Some investors view a new CEO as a catalyst — profiles of Enrique Lores suggest his turnaround/operational experience could help execution if appointed. Read More.

Some investors view a new CEO as a catalyst — profiles of Enrique Lores suggest his turnaround/operational experience could help execution if appointed. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish commentaries argue long-term investors can be rewarded if PayPal stabilizes its product growth and execution — fueling bargain-hunting bounces. Read More.

Several bullish commentaries argue long-term investors can be rewarded if PayPal stabilizes its product growth and execution — fueling bargain-hunting bounces. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Compass Point moved to Neutral, reflecting that some uncertainty (CEO transition, guidance) is now priced in — not a clear buy/sell signal. Read More.

Compass Point moved to Neutral, reflecting that some uncertainty (CEO transition, guidance) is now priced in — not a clear buy/sell signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split: many cut targets and some keep “buy”/“outperform” calls, leaving consensus views mixed and volatility likely as estimates are re-worked. Read More.

Analysts are split: many cut targets and some keep “buy”/“outperform” calls, leaving consensus views mixed and volatility likely as estimates are re-worked. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed — EPS and revenue missed expectations and management issued lower 2026 guidance, which triggered the initial selloff and higher volatility. Read More.

Q4 results disappointed — EPS and revenue missed expectations and management issued lower 2026 guidance, which triggered the initial selloff and higher volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Alex Chriss was fired amid the branded-checkout slowdown and guidance cut; leadership turnover increases execution risk during a sensitive transition. Read More.

CEO Alex Chriss was fired amid the branded-checkout slowdown and guidance cut; leadership turnover increases execution risk during a sensitive transition. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/litigation risk surfaced: a securities investigation was announced into the gap between prior outlook and reported results, adding legal and disclosure uncertainty. Read More.

Regulatory/litigation risk surfaced: a securities investigation was announced into the gap between prior outlook and reported results, adding legal and disclosure uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Heavy analyst price-target cuts, downgrades and visible insider selling amplified the selloff and investor caution this week. Read More.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $249,054.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,022.72. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.