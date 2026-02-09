Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,523,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 368,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $2,161,650.98. Following the sale, the director owned 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,090. The trade was a 64.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 5,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company’s core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

