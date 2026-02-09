Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 154 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pan African Resources from GBX 135 to GBX 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan African Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 157.

Pan African Resources Stock Up 3.3%

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Shares of LON PAF opened at GBX 137.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 33 and a 1 year high of GBX 152.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 122.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.34. The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89.

