Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 154 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pan African Resources from GBX 135 to GBX 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan African Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 157.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources Stock Up 3.3%
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.