Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Paladin Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $7.76. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 8,445 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paladin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.05 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81.

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paladin Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paladin Energy

(Get Free Report)

Paladin Energy Ltd is an Australia‐based company engaged in the exploration, development and production of uranium concentrate for the global nuclear power industry. Primarily known for mining uranium oxide (U3O8), Paladin supplies a key fuel source used by utilities to generate low-carbon electricity. The company’s securities are traded on the OTC Markets under the ticker PALAF, alongside listings on the Australian Securities Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Paladin’s flagship operation is the Langer Heinrich mine in Namibia, which recommenced production in 2021 following a period of care and maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.