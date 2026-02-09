Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.12 and last traded at $42.3350, with a volume of 181911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 310,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

