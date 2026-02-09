Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.8650, with a volume of 706153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $995.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.
Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.
Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.