Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.8650, with a volume of 706153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $995.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 19,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 4,377.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 4,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

