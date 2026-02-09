Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million.

Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWW opened at $1.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Outdoor has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $196.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.40 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Outdoor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Outdoor by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Outdoor by 246.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 69,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 49,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

About Outdoor

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories.

See Also

