Osmosis Price Reaches $0.0381 on Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $29.00 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 984,113,340 coins and its circulating supply is 762,043,300 coins. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Osmosis is forum.osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

