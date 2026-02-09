Oscar Health (OSCR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Oscar Health to post earnings of ($0.84) per share and revenue of $3.1234 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Oscar Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OSCR opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Adam Mcananey sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $30,724.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,608.19. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 23,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $406,620.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 350,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,677. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 483,307 shares of company stock worth $7,635,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,395 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $159,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 132,149 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

