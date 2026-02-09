Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Orix Corp Ads’ conference call:

Net income for the nine months was JPY 389.7 billion , up JPY 117.9 billion YoY — the highest third‑quarter cumulative net profit on record and about 89% of the revised full‑year forecast of JPY 440 billion .

, up YoY — the highest third‑quarter cumulative net profit on record and about 89% of the revised full‑year forecast of . Pre‑tax profit rose to JPY 567.7 billion (+48% YoY) with all three pillars (finance, operations, investments) contributing; the investment segment doubled to JPY 261.4 billion , and management says growth persisted even after excluding the large Greenko sale gains.

(+48% YoY) with all three pillars (finance, operations, investments) contributing; the investment segment doubled to , and management says growth persisted even after excluding the large Greenko sale gains. Shareholder returns accelerated — the buyback program was increased to JPY 150 billion and ORIX repurchased JPY 128.1 billion (≈85% of the expanded program) by end‑January, with completion expected.

and ORIX repurchased (≈85% of the expanded program) by end‑January, with completion expected. Management flagged near‑term downside from inbound tourism — Chinese passenger volumes fell ~40% year‑on‑year in recent months and airlines extended free cancellations, which should pressure Kansai Airport concession earnings and some Kansai hotel bookings.

Balance‑sheet and capital actions — total assets rose ~JPY 1.26 trillion (Hilco Global consolidation and new investments), insurance contract liabilities fell JPY 234.2 billion (boosting equity), and the employed‑capital calculation was refined; management kept the full‑year forecast unchanged.

NYSE IX opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Orix Corp Ads has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Orix Corp Ads from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Orix Corp Ads in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orix Corp Ads during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 480.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation ADS (NYSE: IX) is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX’s ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

