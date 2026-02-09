Orchid (OXT) Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $17.57 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000073 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,214,634 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,214,634.42799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.01793088 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $1,111,430.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.