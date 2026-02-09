Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $58,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,435,312.50. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $197,190.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,430. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $135.90 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.38. The firm has a market cap of $323.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.72, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.95.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

