Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $15.77 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SouthState Bank Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 148,300.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $60.14.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

