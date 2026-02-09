Ontology Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $40.99 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $40.99 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,019.14 or 0.02940152 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012753 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,064,523 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

