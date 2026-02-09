ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $13 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,263,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,965,000 after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,689,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,892,000 after buying an additional 121,550 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,688,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,869,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

