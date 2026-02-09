ONE Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,840,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,960 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,163,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after acquiring an additional 819,189 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,941,000 after purchasing an additional 645,045 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,871,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

TLH stock opened at $101.89 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.74 and a one year high of $106.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.40.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

