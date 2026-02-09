Non-Playable Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $3.99 Million (NPC)

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Non-Playable Coin has a market cap of $63.03 million and $3.99 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Playable Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Non-Playable Coin

Non-Playable Coin’s launch date was July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com.

Non-Playable Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Non-Playable Coin has a current supply of 8,050,126,520 with 7,537,338,262.74469204 in circulation. The last known price of Non-Playable Coin is 0.00820831 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $3,580,110.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.npc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Playable Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

