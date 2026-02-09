NMI (NMIH) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 10th. Analysts expect NMI to post earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $180.6910 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $41.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. NMI has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on NMI in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $738,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,097.40. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NMI by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 4.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 196.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

