NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0185

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683.56 thousand and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000073 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.