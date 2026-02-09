News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Citigroup

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $32.40 price target on shares of News in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of News from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.02.

News stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. 1,963,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. News has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.61.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. News had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in News during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company’s news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world’s largest consumer publishers.

