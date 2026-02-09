New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 252,613 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,613 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $66,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $67.37 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $208.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

