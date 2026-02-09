New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,350,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813,680 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,442,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,183,000 after buying an additional 962,262 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,481,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,681,000 after buying an additional 1,144,820 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,944,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,092,000 after buying an additional 861,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,689,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,651,000 after buying an additional 140,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $30.89 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

