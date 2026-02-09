Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 94.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

VIR opened at $7.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, CFO Jason O’byrne sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,497.56. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,254.61. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 917,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,192 over the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,088.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 256,037 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 43.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 225,544 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 245.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 331,701 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

