Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.85, but opened at $22.36. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nanobiotix shares last traded at $22.1650, with a volume of 2,737 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nanobiotix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nanobiotix stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Nanobiotix S.A. – Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:NBTX Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company’s lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

