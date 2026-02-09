MP Materials Corp. $MP Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,039 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of MP Materials worth $10,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MP Materials by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 49,052 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 36.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 51,348 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Price Performance

MP stock opened at $61.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 38,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,960. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $24,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,105,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,889,437.10. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 991,557 shares of company stock valued at $62,785,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. William Blair began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on MP Materials from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

Featured Articles

