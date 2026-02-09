Mother Iggy (MOTHER) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $173.21 Thousand

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Mother Iggy token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mother Iggy has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Mother Iggy has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $173.21 thousand worth of Mother Iggy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,417.42 or 0.99788221 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,165.96 or 0.99426752 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mother Iggy Profile

Mother Iggy’s total supply is 986,143,154 tokens. Mother Iggy’s official Twitter account is @motherprovides. Mother Iggy’s official website is www.mother.fun.

Buying and Selling Mother Iggy

According to CryptoCompare, “Mother Iggy (MOTHER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Mother Iggy has a current supply of 986,143,154.31. The last known price of Mother Iggy is 0.00125293 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $167,251.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mother.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mother Iggy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mother Iggy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mother Iggy using one of the exchanges listed above.

