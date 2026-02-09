Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $144.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOH. Mizuho set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $158.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of MOH stock traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.14. 1,921,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $123.71 and a 1-year high of $359.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.04%.Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,563.04. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,475,000 after buying an additional 2,008,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,109,000 after acquiring an additional 329,759 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 344.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,380,000 after purchasing an additional 746,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,632,000 after buying an additional 222,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $212,113,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.