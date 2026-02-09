Mode (MODE) One Day Volume Tops $109.11 Thousand

Mode (MODE) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Mode token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mode has a market capitalization of $601.42 thousand and $109.11 thousand worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mode has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mode alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,417.42 or 0.99788221 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,165.96 or 0.99426752 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mode Profile

Mode’s genesis date was May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork. The official website for Mode is www.mode.network.

Mode Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.00025005 USD and is down -5.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $95,082.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.