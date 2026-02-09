Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect Mineralys Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of MLYS opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.52. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Brian Taylor Slingsby sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $43,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,903,838 shares in the company, valued at $342,631,377.30. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $659,700.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,686,955 shares of company stock worth $71,118,551 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,668.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 34,523 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 41.9% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 1,296.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 33,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.