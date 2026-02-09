Mina Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $81.09 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $81.09 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,509.63 or 0.99314902 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,165.96 or 0.99426752 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,273,635,561 coins and its circulating supply is 1,247,715,726 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mina has a current supply of 1,273,629,082.84003925. The last known price of Mina is 0.06553178 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $5,159,056.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.