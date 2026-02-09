MetFi Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.84 Million (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. MetFi has a market cap of $7.84 million and $23.80 thousand worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetFi has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MetFi

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 450,218,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,237,044 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 450,229,026.27932398 with 278,963,657.08289786 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.03895773 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $40,160.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars.

