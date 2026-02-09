Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $23.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 5.56.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $297,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,517,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,989,712.80. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $416,436.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 283,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,743.02. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,228. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

