Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.9375.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUCD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving early detection of oral and oropharyngeal cancers. The company’s flagship offering, the LucidDx Oral Cytology Brush Test, combines a minimally invasive brush biopsy tool with proprietary laboratory analysis to identify cellular abnormalities indicative of malignancy. Samples collected in dental and medical offices are sent to Lucid’s CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, where advanced imaging and cytopathology workflows generate diagnostic reports for clinicians and patients.

Since commencing commercial operations, Lucid Diagnostics has worked to integrate its testing platform into dental practices, oral surgery clinics and ENT specialists across the United States.

