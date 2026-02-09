Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LPCN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Lipocine in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lipocine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Lipocine Stock Up 10.0%

Shares of LPCN opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Lipocine had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 126.67%.

Institutional Trading of Lipocine

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipocine stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Lipocine at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of oral drug delivery technologies. The company’s core expertise lies in lipid-based formulations designed to improve the bioavailability of therapeutics that traditionally require injectable administration. By leveraging proprietary technologies, Lipocine aims to offer patient-friendly alternatives with the potential for more consistent pharmacokinetic profiles and improved compliance.

The company’s lead product, TLANDO (LPCN 1021), is an oral testosterone replacement therapy approved by the U.S.

