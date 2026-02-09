Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Downgraded to Underweight Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Li Auto from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC lowered Li Auto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Li Auto from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $18.97 on Monday. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,636,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,431,000 after buying an additional 1,505,991 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 246.5% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 36.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.

The company’s product lineup centers on multi‑occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in‑vehicle connectivity and driver‑assistance features.

